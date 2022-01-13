Watch / Listen: The Score 13/01/22

On this week’s Score Programme, Oisin Kelly speaks with Donegal Manager Declan Bonner ahead of the Dr McKenna Cup trip to Antrim.

We also speak with Ulster GAA Journalist Declan Bogue ahead of the Ulster Club Final between Kilcoo and Derrygonnelly.

We hear from Strabane’s Ciaran McLaughlin who will take up the role of Ulster President on Friday evening at the provincial convention.

Alex McDonald takes a look at the big Rugby tie of the weekend as Omagh and City of Derry clash in the All Ireland League.

Patsy McGonagle talks about the book which will be launch this weekend, documenting Finn Valley’s 50 year history and Ladies Chairman Seamus Herron tells us about the success of the current fundraiser undertaken by the Donegal LGFA and how the money raised will help the training fund for the county teams.

