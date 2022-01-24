Garda appeal for help in tracing missing Donegal teen

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Ronan Quinn who is missing from Manorcunningham since Friday evening 21st January, 2022.

Ronan is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen Ronan was wearing a grey tracksuit, black Nike trainers and a black baseball cap. He was also carrying a rucksack with him.

Ronan is known to frequent the south side of Dublin city.

Anyone with any information on Ronan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167115, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.