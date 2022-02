Police in Derry City and Strabane say they are concerned for the whereabouts of a man missing since yesterday afternoon.

John McDonald. John was last seen at approximately 1pm yesterday and is believed to have been wearing black Adidas tracksuit bottoms and a black Under Armour Hoodie.

He’s described as 5ft8 in height, of a medium build with short black hair.

Anyone with any information in relation to John’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.