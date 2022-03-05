Appeal over missing teen from Strabane

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a teenager missing from Strabane.

Matthew Melaugh, who was last seen by family in Strabane town centre on Thursday 3rd March 2022 at about 6pm.

The 18 year old is described as being 6 feet tall, medium build with tightly cut ginger hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue fleece, blue Reebok tracksuit bottoms and black/white Reebok trainers.

If you have any information that would assist police in locating Matthew please contact officers in Strabane via 101.