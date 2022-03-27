Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Watch: Feargal Logan reflects on Tyrone’s National Football League win in Kerry

Tyrone earned a one point win against Kerry in Division One of the National Football League Division One.

It finished 1-15 to 2-11 with Darren McCurry scoring the Red Hand’s goal.

The win secured Tyrone’s top flight status for another year.

After the game the All Ireland champions joint manager Feargal Logan spoke with Tyrone GAA Media.

