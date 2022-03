Derry will remain in Division 2 despite victory on Sunday afternoon against Meath.

It finished 1-16 to 2-11 in favour of Rory Gallagher’s side with Niall Loughlin scoring 1-4 but with Galway losing to Roscommon, it means both of those sides will be promoted.

After the game, Derry boss, Rory Gallagher gave his thoughts to Derry GAA Media.