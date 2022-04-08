Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Pre-Draft public consultation of County Donegal Development Plan commences

A Pre-Draft public consultation of a new County Donegal Development Plan has commenced today.

The development plan will set out an overall strategy for the proper planning and sustainable development of Donegal from 2024-2030.

It will focus on housing, economic development, urban regeneration, transport, water and wastewater, natural and built heritage, climate change, tourism, community and the Gaeltacht.

It will also include Local Area Plans for Buncrana and Bundoran and a Settlement Framework Plan for Ballybofey / Stranorlar dealing exclusively with economic development opportunities arising from the TEN-T Priority Route Improvement Project.

An Issues and Operations Paper has been prepared for viewing online and in person at local Public Services Centres.

The public can submit formal submissions through a dedicated website donegaldevplan.ie, by emailing donegaldevplan@donegalcoco.ie or in writing to CDP Review, Central Planning Unit, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford.

