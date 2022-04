Police in Derry are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing man Gavin Heaney.

The 49-year old, was last seen in the Culmore Road area of the city yesterday afternoon at approximately 4.30pm.

He was wearing a navy, short sleeved T-shirt and light blue trousers. Gavin has dark grey hair, is approximately 5’7” tall and is of a stocky build.

If you know of Gavin’s whereabouts, please call police on 101.