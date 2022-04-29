Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.
Listen back to Friday’s show…

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covid 19
News, Top Stories

2,000 new Covid 19 cases reported today

29 April 2022
Thomas Pringle Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

HIQA report is an issue for the whole country – Pringle

29 April 2022
Dunree, Pinch and Mamore gap (11 of 25)
News, Top Stories

Inishowen Development Partnership awarded €50,000 funding

29 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

29 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

covid 19
News, Top Stories

2,000 new Covid 19 cases reported today

29 April 2022
Thomas Pringle Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

HIQA report is an issue for the whole country – Pringle

29 April 2022
Dunree, Pinch and Mamore gap (11 of 25)
News, Top Stories

Inishowen Development Partnership awarded €50,000 funding

29 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

29 April 2022
irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Widespread water outages in Donegal

29 April 2022
luh logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Chair of Regional Health Forum West criticises lack of funding from HSE and Saolta

29 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube