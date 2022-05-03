Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Two Derry PSNI officers injured in Skeoge Line Road incident

Two police officers were injured in Derry yesterday afternoon as they attempted to speak to the driver of a car on the Skeoge Link Road.

The police had been on the lookout for the grey-coloured Audi after receiving reports just before noon about the manner in which it was being driven.

Police say the car stopped on Skeoge Link Road, and the driver got out and was seen speaking to the driver of another vehicle.

At this point police made an attempt to speak with the driver, but he got back into the Audi. As he drove off, the vehicle struck one officer on his arm while a second officer, who was in front of the vehicle, was forced onto the bonnet and carried for approximately 20 to 30 metres before coming off and landing on the ground as the vehicle continued on at speed towards the Buncrana Road.

Derry City and Strabane Superintendent Marty Reid says this was a horrific incident which has left both officers badly shaken. One of them, he said, has been able to return to work today.

The Audi has since been located and seized in the Shantallow area, and police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

