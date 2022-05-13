Jack Keeney on UCD’s win at Harps

Jack Keeney says their first win of the season has been a long time coming for the students of UCD.

The Donegal native played a key role in helping his side to their first three points of the year, at the fifteenth attempt, beating Finn Harps 0-1 in Ballybofey on Friday.

Keeney was involved in the build which lead to Liam Kerrigan’s winner at Finn Park, a result which closes the gap on Harps at the bottom to two points.

Jack told Diarmaid Doherty it was great to get one up on their relegation rivals: