Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Jack Keeney on UCD’s win at Harps

Jack Keeney says their first win of the season has been a long time coming for the students of UCD.

The Donegal native played a key role in helping his side to their first three points of the year, at the fifteenth attempt, beating Finn Harps 0-1 in Ballybofey on Friday.

Keeney was involved in the build which lead to Liam Kerrigan’s winner at Finn Park, a result which closes the gap on Harps at the bottom to two points.

Jack told Diarmaid Doherty it was great to get one up on their relegation rivals:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

house building
Audio, News, Top Stories

“Supply is the answer” to housing crisis – Taoiseach

13 May 2022
police
News, Top Stories

22 year old arrested in Derry on burglary offences

13 May 2022
280791445_5154976597896298_8698301908397793496_n
News

Mulroy College students to compete in Brussels following national victory

13 May 2022
Donal Missing
News, Top Stories

Efforts ongoing to locate missing man believes to have travelled to Donegal

13 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

house building
Audio, News, Top Stories

“Supply is the answer” to housing crisis – Taoiseach

13 May 2022
police
News, Top Stories

22 year old arrested in Derry on burglary offences

13 May 2022
280791445_5154976597896298_8698301908397793496_n
News

Mulroy College students to compete in Brussels following national victory

13 May 2022
Donal Missing
News, Top Stories

Efforts ongoing to locate missing man believes to have travelled to Donegal

13 May 2022
Pilot Scheme
Audio, News, Top Stories

HVC pilot scheme rolled out in Twin Towns

13 May 2022
1205CT005
News, Top Stories

Council and Catalyst sign MoU

13 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube