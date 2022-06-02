Gardai concerned for missing woman known to visit Donegal

Gardaí say they are extremely concerned for the welfare of a woman missing from Dublin who is known to frequent Donegal.

50 year old Clodagh Murphy was last seen in the Foxrock area of Dublin 18 yesterday morning.

She is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 in height with a slim build, brown eyes and brown/greyish hair which is usually tied in a bun.

When last seen, Clodagh was wearing a long pink dress with black shoes and had sunglasses on her head. She was driving a blue Audi A3 hatchback car with a registration 07 D 46026.

Gardai say she is known to frequent the Dunfanaghy area.

Anyone with information regarding Clodagh’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.