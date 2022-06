Naomh Conaill are through to Monday’s Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta senior final after an extra time win over Naomh Anna Leitir Moir.

The game finished 3-12 to 2-14 in favour the Donegal side.

At the end of normal time the score was 3-07 to 2-10 with the goals for the Glenties side coming from Hugh Gallagher and Ciaran Brennan who got two.

Donal O’Connfhaola reports for Highland Radio…