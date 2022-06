A Donegal teenager has compared public transport in rural Ireland to living in the Stone Age.

17 year old Finlay Thomson from Belcruit was speaking in the Seanad in recent days as part of a delegation from Foróige who presented their perspectives on the climate crisis at a Joint Oireachtas Committee on Environment and Climate.

He warned that the already decline of public transport in rural parts of the country is only going to worsen unless investment is forthcoming: