Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.
Listen back to Friday’s show…

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

hero_color_Derry_and_Strabane
News, Top Stories

Ombudsman finds men were wrongly accused of murdering soldier in Derry

10 June 2022
planning
News, Top Stories

Number of approved planning applications increase

10 June 2022
colum eastwood
Audio, News, Top Stories

Eastwood calls for engagement on Protocol issues

10 June 2022
portaloos
News, Top Stories

Call for enhancement of toilet facilities at beaches in Donegal

10 June 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

10 June 2022
torrential-rain
News, Top Stories

Ex-tropical storm to hit Ireland this weekend

10 June 2022

