Full programme of events launched for the 2022 Eragail Arts Festival

The Eragail Arts Festival is ready to make a full return to in-person events across County Donegal this July.

The full programme of events was launched by the festival at the weekend, with an expansion of part of the festival to East Donegal at Oakfield Park.

Other events will be taking place on Aranmore and Gola Island, as well as in Malin, Letterkenny and many other locations.

Paul Browne is the CEO and Artistic Director of the Eragail Arts Festival.

He says that over the last few years, giving communities a bigger voice in the festival’s events has become a key aspect of its evolution: