Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

Text/WhatsApp 086 60 25000 or call 0749125000

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

CHANCE 2 Project coordinator Eileen Hegarty (seated left) pictured with US Observers Tom Foley and Sheila Fitzgerald and standing Paddy Harte (Chairperson of IFI), Shauna McClenaghan (CEO IDP) and Stephen Barrett (IFI). (NW Newspix)
News

New youth development programme launched in Inishowen

20 June 2022
hiqa
News, Top Stories

Three Donegal nursing homes record non-compliances

20 June 2022
covid mask sign
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal doctor believes we shouldn’t prioritise mask wearing

20 June 2022
ColmCille1500_LOGO_yellow
News

Informal event marking end of Colmcille 1500 celebrations to take place

20 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

CHANCE 2 Project coordinator Eileen Hegarty (seated left) pictured with US Observers Tom Foley and Sheila Fitzgerald and standing Paddy Harte (Chairperson of IFI), Shauna McClenaghan (CEO IDP) and Stephen Barrett (IFI). (NW Newspix)
News

New youth development programme launched in Inishowen

20 June 2022
hiqa
News, Top Stories

Three Donegal nursing homes record non-compliances

20 June 2022
covid mask sign
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal doctor believes we shouldn’t prioritise mask wearing

20 June 2022
ColmCille1500_LOGO_yellow
News

Informal event marking end of Colmcille 1500 celebrations to take place

20 June 2022
house building
News, Top Stories

23% increase in new builds in Donegal

20 June 2022
hospital beds
Audio, News, Top Stories

Man forced to remain in hospital due to lack of supported accommodation

20 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube