English and McGrory take national glory

Mark English took an 8th National 800m outdoor title on Sunday at Santry.

The Finn Valley man put in an impressive push in the final stages to win in 1:48.46 at the Mortan Stadium.

English’s win came after Kelly McGrory won the 400m hurdles title.

The Tir Chonaill lady also needed a big effort in the final 100 to successfully defend the title she won last year.

Kelly’s club mate Lucy McGlynn finished in 3rd.

Four national titles returned to the county from the 150th edition of the National’s, on Saturday John Kelly in the shot and Sommer Lecky in the High Jump also won gold.

Mark English (Finn Valley) pulls away with 50m to go to claim his 8th National Outdoor Title in the Men’s 800m in 1:48.46 🥇 🥈John Fitzsimons (Kildare)

🥉Mark Milner (UCD)#NationalSeniors #150thEdition pic.twitter.com/q4rREnRlBe — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) June 26, 2022