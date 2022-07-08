Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.
Listen back to Friday’s show…

Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht as Gaelige and Obituary Notices on Friday July 8th

8 July 2022
Shinzo Abe was a peace-loving, outgoing supporter of smaller countries like Ireland – Enda Kenny

8 July 2022
No confidence vote a “classic” Sinn Fein strategy – Taoiseach

8 July 2022
Relationship between UK and Ireland can only get better after Johnson resignation – Tory MP

8 July 2022
