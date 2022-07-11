Person rescued after vehicle entered water at Inch Pier

A person was rescued after their vehicle entered the water at Inch Pier.

Lough Swilly RNLI were paged this morning at 8.58am by Malin Head Coast Guard Radio to assist the Fire Service and An Garda Síochána.

A vehicle had entered the water at Inch Pier, on arrival at the scene the person had been successfully removed from the vehicle and the crew were stood down by Malin Head Coast Guard Radio.

The crew returned Ned’s Point to refuel and make ready for service.

Remember if you’re in difficulty in or on the water, or see someone in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.