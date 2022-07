The Foreign Affairs Minister is holding talks with Stormont parties in Belfast today.

Simon Coveney’s meeting the UUP, Sinn Fein, the SDLP, and Alliance – but not the DUP because its leader Jeffrey Donaldson’s in London.

The party’s still boycotting power-sharing over the Northern Ireland protocol – which is now a step closer to being partially dismantled by Westminster.

Minister Coveney says he’s focused on finding a way to get the assembly back up and running………..