Missing mother and daughter believed to have travelled to Republic of Ireland

Police in Derry believe a missing woman and her daughter may have travelled into the Republic of Ireland.

They say they are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of 39 year old Jacqueline Friars and her five year old daughter Scarlet.

The pair were last seen at around 2.30pm yesterday afternoon in the Shantallow area of the city.

It’s believed they may be travelling in a blue Ford Kuga with a green sticker saying “children on board”.

Scarlet is described as having hazel eyes and light brown hair which was tied up in a ponytail and her two front teeth missing.

Police and the family of the missing pair are said to be significantly concerned for their safety and welfare and are appealing to Jacqueline or anyone with information on their whereabouts, to contact them.