Nephew of missing Dunfanaghy woman issues appeal

The nephew of a missing Dunfanaghy woman has issued a direct appeal to her to make contact with family or Gardai.

Andrea McCollum has been missing since Wednesday last when she left the home of her sister in Nurney, Co.Kildare.

The last sighting of the 49 year old was in Portarlington on Friday.

Andrea is described as being 5’ 6” in height with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a grey hoodie, dark bottoms and runners.

Michael McCollum says she may have travelled back to Donegal: