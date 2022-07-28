Police in Derry continue search for mother and daughter

Police in Derry are continuing to appeal for help in locating a missing mother and daughter they believe may have travelled into the Republic of Ireland.

39 year old Jacqueline Friars and 5 year old Scarlett were last seen at around 2.30pm on Sunday last in the Shantallow area of the city.

Scarlet is described as having hazel-coloured eyes and light brown hair, which was tied up in a ponytail.

Her mother, Jacqueline is described as being of a slim build, approximately 5’10” tall with shoulder length dark brown, curly hair, green eyes and, when last seen, was wearing a red check shirt, blue jeans and carrying a red handbag.

Police believe they may be travelling in a blue Ford Kuga with a green ‘Children On Board’ sticker.

Police are keen to know that Scarlet is safe and well, and are appealing directly to the person they believe Scarlet is with to get in touch and to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the pair to come forward.