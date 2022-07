Searches are continuing for a missing Donegal woman.

49 year old Andrea McCollum from Dunfanaghy was last seen in Nurney, Co.Kildare on Wednesday last.

Andrea is described as being 5’ 6” in height with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a grey hoodie, dark bottoms and runners.

Gardaí and Andrea’s family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardai.