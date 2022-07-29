Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal County Council to investigate “quarry development” near Convot

Concerns have been raised in Convoy, after residents noticed work being done on a new development which appears to be a quarry, on the outskirts of the town.

Donegal County Council has confirmed it’s received a complaint regarding the activity, and an officer has been assigned to the case, with a site inspection due to be carried out in the coming weeks.

Cllr Martin Harley told a Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District meeting this week that local people have a right to know what is going on in their communities………

