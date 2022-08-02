Donegal teenager missing



Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing Donegal teenager.

17 year old Nicole McGinley is missing from the Quigleys Point area since Sunday night.

Nicole is described as being approximately 5’ 2” in height with a medium build, short light brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a pink hoodie, black leggings and white runners.

Anyone with information on Nicole’s whereabouts are asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.