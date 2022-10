Letterkenny Gaels avenged their defeat in last years Donegal Junior Football Championship to claim the title this year round.

0-12 to 0-10 was how it finished with Ronan Frain scoring three points in a Man of the Match performance.

Letterkenny joint manager John Melaugh gave his thoughts to Diarmaid Doherty.



Carndonagh’s Padraig Doherty told Tom Comack the first fifteen minutes of the second half cost his side…