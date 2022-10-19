Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Do you remember when Cllr Eddie Fullerton was shot dead?

In this podcast Michaela Clarke delves into the killing of Donegal County Councillor Eddie Fullerton.

He was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries over 30 years ago. No one has ever been charged with his murder. That’s despite many elements surrounding the shooting all pointing to collusion.

You will hear from Eddie’s daughter, Amanda and former Sinn Fein Vice President Pat Doherty who was one of the last people to see the Councillor that fatal night.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn also talks of how he heard the news of Eddie Fullerton’s death as does Highland Radio journalist, Donal Kavanagh.

Do you remember when you heard that Eddie Fullerton was shot dead?

