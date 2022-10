Glen made it back to back Derry Senior Football Championship titles after they beat Slaughtneil by eight points in Celtic Park.

1-12 to 0-07 was how it finished with Cathal Mullholland scoring the goal for Malachy O’Rourke’s side.

After the game Glen boss Malachy O’Rourke told Michael McMullan that they’re delighted to win the Derry Senior Football Championship…