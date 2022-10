Ollie Horgan is hoping there’s a kick to come from his Finn Harps side in their crucial clash with UCD on Friday.

Harps go into the game in Ballybofey knowing a defeat would mean relegation to the First Division, a win or a draw keeps the season alive.

The Harps boss told Oisin Kelly they still have a chance but need to perform:

Finn Harps v UCD will be LIVE on Highland from the 8pm kick off with Diarmaid Doherty & Declan Boyle in association with B&S Credit Union Ballybofey.