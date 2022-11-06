Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Reaction: Horgan to meet Harps Chairman on Monday

Photo Stephen Doherty

Relegated Finn Harps ended their 2022 SSE Airtricity Premier Division with a 24th defeat of the campaign, losing 2-0 away to Drogheda on Sunday evening.

Ollie Horgan has been at the helm for nine years, the next step in the direction of the club will take place on Monday when Horgan meets the Finn Harps Chairman Ian Harkin.

Horgan feels there will be a clearer picture on the managerial front soon but he doesn’t intend to walk away.

Ollie spoke with David Sheehan after the Drogheda defeat. On the game itself, Horgan was complimentary of the opposition.

