Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday November 8th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday November 8th

8 November 2022
Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh
Audio, News, Top Stories

Graffiti in Letterkenny causing fear and tension

8 November 2022
Hundreds of people came together with the Mayor, Councillor Sandra Duffy in Derry’s Guildhall Square for a candle light vigil in memory of the 10 victims of the Cresslough explosion. Picture Martin McKeown. 10.10.22
Audio, News, Top Stories

Creeslough tragedy victims remembered in the Dáil

8 November 2022
Stormont
News, Top Stories

Brexit protocol was ‘always doomed’ – DUP Leader

8 November 2022
Gardai Scam Warning, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Top Stories

Man arrested following incident in Glenties

8 November 2022
Ballyshannon Regeneration Project
News, Top Stories

Public consultation into Ballyshannon Town Regeneration Plan extended

8 November 2022

