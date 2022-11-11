Meeting with Housing minister “positive” – Donegal County Council

Donegal County Council say today’s meeting between its Chief Executive John McLaughlin and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien was “positive”.
It’s understood the meeting regarded the next steps for the defective concrete block redress scheme as well as other housing projects in the county, but no further details were provided.
Donegal County Council statement in full:
“The Council can confirm that it met with the Minister for Housing today. It was a positive, constructive and cooperative meeting. Updates and views were exchanged on various aspects of the programme for defective blocks and the wider housing capital programme. A number of follow ups and actions will be progressed by both parties as quickly as possible in the coming weeks.”