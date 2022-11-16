Air Ambulance tasked 92 times in Donegal this year

The Irish Community Air Ambulance was tasked 92 times in Donegal during the first 10 months of the year.

While the ground-based team of Emergency Responders responded to more than 500 medical emergencies in the county.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance’s volunteer Emergency Medical Responder based in Donegal was tasked 92 times during the first 10 months of this year.

They responded to serious medical incidents in the community including road traffic collisions, cardiac arrests, major incidents and paediatric patients.

The charity’s ground-based team of Emergency Medical Responders meanwhile, have responded to more than 500 medical emergencies during the same period including the Creeslough tragedy.

Two of the organisation’s volunteer doctors were tasked to the scene in Creeslough and were in a position to establish two temporary Intensive Care Units at the scene to treat the most injured with the support of the National Ambulance Service.