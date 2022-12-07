Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Six people arrested in Donegal as part of Operation Thor

Six people have been arrested in Donegal following a number of searches in the county as part of Operation Thor.

A number of mobile phones and documents were seized along with a small quantity of cash.

As part of Operation Thor, Gardaí attached to Letterkenny carried out a number of search operations across Donegal and arrested six people yesterday morning.

During the operation four properties were searched under warrants and three men and three women between their late teens to early 40s were arrested and a number of mobile phones and documents seized. A small amount of cash was also seized.

An 18 year old was charged in relation to the operation and brought before Letterkenny District Court yesterday. They was released on bail.

Five people were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at different Garda stations in Donegal.

They have all since been charged and are due to appear before Letterkenny District Court today.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing as part of Operation Thor which aims to tackle the anticipated increase in the number of burglaries and associated criminal activity in the winter months by undertaking targeted enforcement and preventative activity.

