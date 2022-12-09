The sudden death has taken place at University Hospital Galway of Sheila Gadsby, formerly Green, of Carrowcannon, Falcarragh, Co. Donegal.

Sheila is predeceased by her loving husband Reginald (Reg), and her brothers Vincent and Willie Green.

Reposing at her late residence on Saturday 10th December from 12 noon with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there Sunday morning at 12.30 pm to St. Fionáns Church, Falcarragh for 1pm mass with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sheila will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law, Stephanie Green, her nephew Patrick and her wider circle of wonderful family and friends.

Ar dheis lámh Dé go raibh sí.