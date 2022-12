Police in Derry are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing teenager Conal McCann.

Conal, aged 17 years old, is described as being of a slim build, around 6’ 1” tall with short brown hair.

When Conal was last seen at around 3am on Wednesday, 14th December, on Strand Road he was wearing a black North Face jacket and black tracksuit bottoms.

If you have any information regarding Conal, contact police on 101.