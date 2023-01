Police in Strabane are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Ciara Quivley (11).

She was last seen at around 8am today (Friday 6th January) when she left home for school.

Ciara is described as petite, slim build with dirty fair hair and she was last seen wearing a St Mary’s School uniform.

Police are asking for anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Police on 101 quoting reference 527 of 06/01/23.