Confirmed school and services closures today

Many schools and services are closed in Donegal today.

The following have been confirmed to Highland Radio.

This list is by no means exhaustive ; please check locally before travelling.

************

Dromore National School, Killygordon

Royal and Prior Raphoe is closed

Mulroy College, Milford

Scoil Chróine Dungloe

Patrick Gallagher Coaches this morning’s service to Belfast is not running

LYFS Afterschool’s will be closed today

Kerrykeel National School

Be Cool Kids Creche Upper Ballymacool, L’kenny

Dooish NS

Scoil Mhuire, Caiseal, Fanad

Glenmaquin NS

Ardara Daycare

St Mura’s NS Tooban

Raphoe Central NS

Kia Kabs School Services not running

Gairmscoil Chu Uladh, Ballinamore

St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny

Deele College, Stranorlar

Kilmacrennan National School

Errigal College Letterkenny

Illistrin School

Woodlands NS

Ballyraine NS

Little Angels Letterkenny

Gaelscoil Adhmanain L’kenny

Loreto Milford

Home James Bus Hire not running

St Bernadette’s Special School,L’kenny

Educate Together School L’kenny

Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal, L’kenny

Lurgybrack National School L’kenny

Scoil Naomh Brid, Muff

Scoil Naomh Fionán, Whitecastle, Quigley’s Point

Mc Gettigan Travel are not running the school bus services today

Scoil Colmcille National School, L’kenny

 

 

Top Stories

charlene anderson
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai seek information on Bridgend robbery

17 January 2023
met yellow
News, Top Stories

Snow and Ice warning in place until tomorrow morning

17 January 2023
snow letterkenny
News, Top Stories

Roads particularly bad in centre of Letterkenny – DCC

17 January 2023
leinster house
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE officials appearing before Oireachtas Health Committee today

17 January 2023
