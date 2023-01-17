Confirmed school and services closures today

Many schools and services are closed in Donegal today.
The following have been confirmed to Highland Radio.
This list is by no means exhaustive ; please check locally before travelling.
************
Dromore National School, Killygordon
Royal and Prior Raphoe is closed
Mulroy College, Milford
Scoil Chróine Dungloe
Patrick Gallagher Coaches this morning’s service to Belfast is not running
LYFS Afterschool’s will be closed today
Kerrykeel National School
Be Cool Kids Creche Upper Ballymacool, L’kenny
Dooish NS
Scoil Mhuire, Caiseal, Fanad
Glenmaquin NS
Ardara Daycare
St Mura’s NS Tooban
Raphoe Central NS
Kia Kabs School Services not running
Gairmscoil Chu Uladh, Ballinamore
St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny
Deele College, Stranorlar
Kilmacrennan National School
Errigal College Letterkenny
Illistrin School
Woodlands NS
Ballyraine NS
Little Angels Letterkenny
Gaelscoil Adhmanain L’kenny
Loreto Milford
Home James Bus Hire not running
St Bernadette’s Special School,L’kenny
Educate Together School L’kenny
Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal, L’kenny
Lurgybrack National School L’kenny
Scoil Naomh Brid, Muff
Scoil Naomh Fionán, Whitecastle, Quigley’s Point
Mc Gettigan Travel are not running the school bus services today
Scoil Colmcille National School, L’kenny