Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Confirmed school closures and cancellations Friday the 20th of January

The following services are affected by the icy weather conditions:

 

Home James Bus Hire not operating today Friday 20th

McGettigans school buses are not operating

James Doherty bus going to Leiter  will be picking up at Denis Sheridans  Environmental plant at 8 o’clock to avoid the back roads.

 

Due to the ongoing adverse weather conditions a number of our schools and FET Centres will remain closed today, Friday 20 January:

FET Centres:

– FET Centre Buncrana

– Donegal Youthreach Centres in Buncrana and Glengad

Schools:

– Crana College

– Moville Community College

– Coláiste Chineál Eoghain

Classes are taking place remotely. Keep an eye on social media platforms for possible updates.

 

 

construction1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for an urgent plan for the erection of modular homes in Donegal

20 January 2023
coillte
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy calls on Coillte to halt sale of land

20 January 2023
snow ice weather cold (4)
Top Stories, News

Confirmed school closures and cancellations Friday the 20th of January

20 January 2023
Stormont
News, Top Stories

Another deadline for restoration of Stormont passed without a deal

20 January 2023
