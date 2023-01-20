Confirmed school closures and cancellations Friday the 20th of January

The following services are affected by the icy weather conditions:

Home James Bus Hire not operating today Friday 20th

McGettigans school buses are not operating

James Doherty bus going to Leiter will be picking up at Denis Sheridans Environmental plant at 8 o’clock to avoid the back roads.

Due to the ongoing adverse weather conditions a number of our schools and FET Centres will remain closed today, Friday 20 January:

FET Centres:

– FET Centre Buncrana

– Donegal Youthreach Centres in Buncrana and Glengad

Schools:

– Crana College

– Moville Community College

– Coláiste Chineál Eoghain

Classes are taking place remotely. Keep an eye on social media platforms for possible updates.