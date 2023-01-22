Gardaí issue appeal for missing Donegal teenager

Gardaí have issued an appeal for help finding a missing teenager.

They’re appealing for information on the whereabouts of 17 year old Nicole McGinley, who has been missing from the Letterkenny area.

She was last seen at approximately 1:15pm on Friday the 20th of January.

When last seen Nicole was wearing a grey hooded top, black leggings and white runners. She was also carrying a black backpack with gold buckles.

Anyone with information relating to her whereabouts has been asked to contact Gardaí.