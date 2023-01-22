Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Gardaí issue appeal for missing Donegal teenager

Gardaí have issued an appeal for help finding a missing teenager.

They’re appealing for information on the whereabouts of 17 year old Nicole McGinley, who has been missing from the Letterkenny area.

She was last seen at approximately 1:15pm on Friday the 20th of January.

When last seen Nicole was wearing a grey hooded top, black leggings and white runners. She was also carrying a black backpack with gold buckles.

Anyone with information relating to her whereabouts has been asked to contact Gardaí.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

House Key
Top Stories, Audio, News

Letterkenny house prices expected to rise by 5 percent this year

22 January 2023
IMG_20230121_131306
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny University Hospital must be prioritised – Mac Lochlainn

22 January 2023
dmrt snow
Top Stories, News

Donegal Mountain Rescue Team issue advice after rescuing several stuck motorists

22 January 2023
marian harkin 1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Harkin calls for more modular housing for refugees

22 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

House Key
Top Stories, Audio, News

Letterkenny house prices expected to rise by 5 percent this year

22 January 2023
IMG_20230121_131306
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny University Hospital must be prioritised – Mac Lochlainn

22 January 2023
dmrt snow
Top Stories, News

Donegal Mountain Rescue Team issue advice after rescuing several stuck motorists

22 January 2023
marian harkin 1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Harkin calls for more modular housing for refugees

22 January 2023
Missing Person Nicole McGinley
News, Top Stories

Gardaí issue appeal for missing Donegal teenager

22 January 2023
castlefinn garda car burned out
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after Garda car set alight in Castlefinn

22 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube