HIQA publishes five more inspection reports regarding designated centres in Donegal

HIQA has published reports on another five inspections carried out at designated centres for people with disabilities in Donegal. In total, the centres catered for 23 residents at the time of the inspections in October and November of last year.

The five inspections in the county were part of a review of all such centres in Donegal due to concerns about overall governance and oversight of HSE centres, in light of the findings of the Brandon Report.

Some non-compliances were noted in two of the centres, all of which have been addressed.

No non-compliances were recorded at Drumboe Respite House when it was inspected in October. There were three residents there at the time.

Also in October, Dunshenny House was inspected with three residents present. There were two non-compliances noted, one in the area of government and management, and the other in the area of fire precautions. The report notes both were addressed before the end of the year.

In November, Fernhill Respite House was inspected, with three people living there at the time. No non-compliances were found.

Also in November, Inbhear na Mara was inspected with nine residents in place. One non-compliance was detected in the area of staffing. Again, the report notes the issue has been addressed.

Finally, the five resident Riverside House was inspected in October, with no non-compliances noted.

