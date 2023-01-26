The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anna Friel (nee Dunleavy) Mountain View, Letterkenny and Drogheda.

Her remains will be reposing at her home at Mountain View Letterkenny (F92K6D8) from 2pm on Thursday January 26th.

Removal from there on Saturday January 28th for 11am Requiem Mass at St Marys Church Fanavolty, Fanad followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard, Rosary at 8pm both nights. Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland c/o any family member or Eamonn Scott Funeral Director