Rosin Shorthall and Catherine Murphy step down as Social Democrat co-leaders

It has been announced that co-leaders and Catherine Murphy have stepped down from their positions in the Social Democrats party.
They are holding a press conference in Dublin this afternoon where statements will be made.
It has been announced that co-leaders and Catherine Murphy have stepped down from their positions in the Social Democrats party.
They are holding a press conference in Dublin this afternoon where statements will be made.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland