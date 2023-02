Gardaí are searching for a missing teenager in Donegal.

14-year-old Rhianna McCloskey, who’s missing from her home in Ballybofey, was last seen yesterday morning.

She’s described as 5 foot 2 in height, of slim build, with black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Rhianna was wearing a grey hoodie, black trousers and Nike runners.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.