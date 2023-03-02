Listen: The Score 02/03/23

On The Score this week, Diarmaid Doherty is joined by 2012 All Ireland winner Frank McGlyn to look ahead to Donegal’s clash with Armagh.

Joe Boyle is in studio to preview Finn Harps against Bray and Derry City away to Shamrock Rovers.

It’s another big weekend for Buncrana Hearts who play in the quarter finals of the FAI Junior Cup, we hear from Manager Gary Duffy and we have a feature on referees with Con McLaughlin, former Finn Harps player who is chair of the Donegal Branch of the Irish Soccer Referees Society.