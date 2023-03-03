Applications open for Donegal Culture & Creativity Project Awards Scheme 2023

Donegal County Council have opened applications for the Donegal Culture & Creativity Project Awards Scheme 2023.

Applications are being invited for the Donegal Culture & Creativity Project Awards Scheme 2023. The Scheme is offering 25 Project awards of €2,000 each to projects that encourage cooperation and collaboration between communities and heritage specialists, artists, culture professionals and/or creative industries to preserve, conserve, research, practice, exhibit, perform, instruct, engage, enhance, promote or address an aspect of the material or non-material culture in an original, imaginative or creative way. Community groups and individuals may apply for funding for a project that addresses culture, heritage, arts or creative industries.

The Donegal Culture & Creativity Project Awards Scheme 2023promotes collaboration and fosters creativity as envisaged in the Creative Ireland programme. Creative Ireland is a culture-based programme designed to promote individual, community and national well-being. Local Authorities across the country, including Donegal County Council, are working in partnership with Creative Ireland to deliver Pillar 2 of the Creative Ireland programme that aims to ‘Enable Creativity in Every Community’. Creative Ireland defines culture as “The shared values, patterns of behaviour, customs and forms of expression that characterise different social groups and communities at any given time”.

This funding opportunity is being made available through the Creative Ireland programme which is supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and Donegal County Council.

Further details and application forms are available online at www.donegallibrary.ie or by e-mailing creativeireland@donegalcoco.ie