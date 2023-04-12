Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Grant and Barrett feature in Irish defeat in Missouri

Donegal’s Ciara Grant. Photo @FAIreland Twitter.

The United States beat the Republic of Ireland by a goal to nil in Tuesday’s international friendly.

Donegal players Ciara Grant and Amber Barrett were both involved in the second half.

Grant replaced Ryesha Littlejohn just before the hour mark and Barrett came on for Kyra Carusa late in the game.

The move to take Grant in allowed Ireland to work on a more attacking formation for the closing third of the game.

Alana Cook’s goal shortly before the half time gave the hosts the 1-nil win in Missouri.

It’s Ireland’s second loss in this international break, with the United States winning by two goals to nil on Saturday.

