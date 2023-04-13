Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Renewed appeal for missing Derry man

Police in Derry have renewed their appeal for information of whereabouts of missing person Sean Gaughan.
Sean was last seen in the Waterside area of the city in the early morning of Thursday 6th April.
He is 49-years-old, approximately 5ft 10 inches tall, of large build and had moderately long facial hair, longer than photographed.
When last seen he was wearing a black coat, grey top and navy tracksuit bottoms.
There are increased concerns for Sean’s wellbeing.
Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

speed ramp
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for speed ramps throughout Bundoran

13 April 2023
Biden NI Visit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minster McConalogue says Biden’s trip is a historic visit for Ireland

13 April 2023
fishing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fishing community raises concerns over proposed offshore renewable energy sites

13 April 2023
sean gaughan
News, Top Stories

Renewed appeal for missing Derry man

13 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

speed ramp
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for speed ramps throughout Bundoran

13 April 2023
Biden NI Visit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minster McConalogue says Biden’s trip is a historic visit for Ireland

13 April 2023
fishing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fishing community raises concerns over proposed offshore renewable energy sites

13 April 2023
sean gaughan
News, Top Stories

Renewed appeal for missing Derry man

13 April 2023
President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
News, Top Stories

Dublin Day for President Biden

13 April 2023
10th anniversary of The Good Friday Agreement
News, Audio, Top Stories

Majority say Good Friday Agreement requires reformation

13 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube