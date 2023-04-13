Renewed appeal for missing Derry man

Police in Derry have renewed their appeal for information of whereabouts of missing person Sean Gaughan.

Sean was last seen in the Waterside area of the city in the early morning of Thursday 6th April.

He is 49-years-old, approximately 5ft 10 inches tall, of large build and had moderately long facial hair, longer than photographed.

When last seen he was wearing a black coat, grey top and navy tracksuit bottoms.

There are increased concerns for Sean’s wellbeing.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police.